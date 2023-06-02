Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.51. 350,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

