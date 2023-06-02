Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after buying an additional 364,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 5,763,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

