Factorial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

AerCap Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AER traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 636,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.