Factorial Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,087. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.