Factorial Partners LLC Grows Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 331,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

