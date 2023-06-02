Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.81. 7,622,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

