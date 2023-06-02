ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $217,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.