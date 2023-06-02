ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. 304,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

