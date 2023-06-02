Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

