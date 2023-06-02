Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.72 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $41.72 million and approximately $508,511.39 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

