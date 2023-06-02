Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stake Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Everi were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Everi by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.09 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.