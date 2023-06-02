Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

