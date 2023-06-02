Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
