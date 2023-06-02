Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $24.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

