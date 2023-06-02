Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $225.71 billion and $5.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,877.10 or 0.06964629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,242,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.