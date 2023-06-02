Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $225.71 billion and $5.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,877.10 or 0.06964629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00052955 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038637 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018684 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017700 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005811 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,242,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
