Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.87 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

