Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.05.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 2.0 %

ERO stock opened at C$22.91 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$28.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.5678295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.