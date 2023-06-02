Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (AAPL, AQB, ATDRY, DG, FRRPF, GWRE, NGLOY, PDYPY, VJET, WW)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 51job, Inc..

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 670 ($8.28).

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 58.com Inc..

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.40) to GBX 3,150 ($38.93).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from £140 ($173.01) to £155 ($191.55).

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

