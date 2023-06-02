Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) SVP James M. Griggs Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EFX stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.32 and its 200-day moving average is $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

