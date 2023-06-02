EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

