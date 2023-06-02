Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.39. 134,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,133,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enviva Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

