Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of ESOA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

