Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $7.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.