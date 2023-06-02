Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $127.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.