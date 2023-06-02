Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $283-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.00 million. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.94-1.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.06.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

