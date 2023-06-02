eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Gavin G. Galimi Buys 5,500 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eHealth Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 253,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 600,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

