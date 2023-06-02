Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CVE EGT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. 83,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of C$57.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.47.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

