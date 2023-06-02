Edward Meyercord Sells 26,530 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 3,809,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,506,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $14,843,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

