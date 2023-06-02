Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,104. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

