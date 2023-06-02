Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the period. Mattel makes up about 0.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Mattel worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 565,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

