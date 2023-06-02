Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.74 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,615 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

HST traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 2,846,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,620. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

