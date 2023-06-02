Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1,163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,434. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Shares of QLYS traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 127,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,325. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

