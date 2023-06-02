Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,322,000 after buying an additional 592,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 431,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,403. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

