Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

RSG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

