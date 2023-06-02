Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000. Brookfield comprises about 1.3% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $595,699,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brookfield Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 1,023,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,264. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
