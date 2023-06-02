Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000. Brookfield comprises about 1.3% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $595,699,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Trading Up 0.9 %

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 1,023,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,264. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

