Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 2,549 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $7,147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of MSCI by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 26,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.14. The stock had a trading volume of 158,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,022. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.48.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

