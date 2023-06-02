Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 128,516 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1,062.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,516 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises about 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after buying an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,796,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 79,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,581. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

