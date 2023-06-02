Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 2.5%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 1,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £990,033.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60,000.00%.
Institutional Trading of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
Read More
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.