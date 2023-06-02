Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 2.5%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 1,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £990,033.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC ( LON:RNEW Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 66.73% of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.