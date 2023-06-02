DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of DuPont de Nemours worth $694,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DD traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

