Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 8,775.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

