DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

