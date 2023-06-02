Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 994,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

