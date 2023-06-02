Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 819,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.