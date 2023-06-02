Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.39–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.97 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.11–$0.07 EPS.

Domo Trading Down 3.2 %

DOMO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domo by 1,338.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

