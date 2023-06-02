Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.73-$6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.37 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

