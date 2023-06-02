Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,296,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,154 shares.The stock last traded at $164.91 and had previously closed at $161.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

