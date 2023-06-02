Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given Maintains Rating at VNET Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at VNET Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

Dollar General stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. 8,996,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,397. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $159.12 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.