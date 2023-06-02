Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $39.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General has a one year low of $159.12 and a one year high of $261.59.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

