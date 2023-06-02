Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,909. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $159.12 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

