Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Buys 1,454,388 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 6,222,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.