Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Acquires 635,253 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,900. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

